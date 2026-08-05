Entravision Expands AI Co-Hosted Show To Five Markets

Entravision’s show built around an AI co-host is expanding well beyond its LA launchpad. Geraldine “GeeGee” Guzman and AI personality Coyotec are expanding to five Fuego Network markets, adding more English to match the network’s bicultural audience.

Coyotec, which debuted in September 2025 and which Entravision describes as the industry’s first Latino AI-powered radio personality, has been credited with a 75% jump in weekly cume among Hispanic men 25 to 54 between March and April on José 97.5 (KLYY) Los Angeles.

Al Aire y Sin Permiso is now airing on five Fuego Network stations:

Sacramento, CA, Fuego 101.9 (KHHM)

Las Vegas, NV, Fuego 92.7 (KRRN)

Modesto, CA, Fuego 98.9 (KCVR)

Palm Springs, CA, Fuego 103.5 (KPST)

McAllen, TX, Fuego 99.5 (KKPS)

Entravision President of Audio Eduardo Maytorena commented, “This expansion is a prime example of how content innovation drives our industry forward. GeeGee and Coyotec represent the future of multi-market audio — delivering authentic culture, seamless versatility, and unmatched value for our brand partners.”

Entravision EVP of AI Strategy LeaAnna Hernandez said, “Hearing GeeGee and Coyotec together in English has been one of the most exciting parts of this expansion. We intentionally created Coyotec to be our ‘amigo inteligente’ (intelligent friend) — a trusted companion that informs, entertains, and connects with listeners. Their chemistry shows how naturally AI can adapt when paired with great talent, and it’s a powerful reminder that AI isn’t limited to a single language, platform, or audience.”

Look for an exclusive conversation with Hernandez and Maytorena about Coyotec in Radio Ink‘s August issue, out Monday the 17th.

Guzman added, “For me it’s less about switching gears and more about getting to show up as my full self. So many of us grew up bouncing between English and Spanish without even thinking twice about it. So getting to bring that same energy to Fuego feels like a blessing, honestly, like I finally get to sound like the people who raised me. I’m thankful for the opportunity to grow with an audience that already feels like home.”