IEEE Sets New Broadcast Technology Forum For NAB HQ

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society is starting a new event to walk through the entire broadcast delivery chain in a single room. The IEEE Broadcast Technology Forum will bring engineers, executives, and researchers together at NAB headquarters in Washington, DC.

The forum is scheduled for October 27–28 at NAB headquarters and is open to all parties interested in broadcast transmission, spectrum and regulatory issues, reception technology, and audience measurement.

Sessions will track the evolution of transmission technology, transmitters, antennas, and combiners, along with the evolution of receivers across radio, television, and datacasting. The agenda also includes IEEE-driven humanitarian initiatives and a look at ATSC 3.0 for both terrestrial and broadband applications, including television, radio, datacasting, and the generation and carriage of positioning and time reference information.

Additional sessions will cover techniques to make broadcast service more resilient during emergencies, the evolution of HD Radio, radio DNS, and DRM, and new RF measurement techniques currently under standardization.

Businesses and broadcast professionals interested in attending can secure a seat via the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society’s website.