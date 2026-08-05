Kentucky’s Forcht Media Joins The Radio Rebrand List

Forcht Broadcasting is now Forcht Media in a rebrand that places the Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois operator among an enlarging list of radio groups that have dropped or altered their names to reflect a broader focus beyond AM/FM, as digital advertising grows.

The company says the new identity reflects its “evolution into a full-service media organization offering radio broadcasting, digital advertising, and creative services.”

Forcht traces its roots to 1981, when Terry Forcht purchased WAIN-AM in Columbia, KY, and founded Key Broadcasting. As Key grew, the company rebranded as Forcht Broadcasting in 2008. Forcht now operates 26 stations across nine markets in the three states. In Kentucky, the company serves Hopkinsville, Paintsville, Campbellsville-Greensburg, Columbia, Somerset, London, and Whitesburg. Its footprint also includes Crawfordsville, IN, and Olney, IL.

Hubbard made a similar move in June, rebranding as Hubbard – Media That Connects, and multiple noncommercial broadcast groups have changed their names to reflect media in favor of radio.

Forcht Media President and CEO Neil Middleton said, “For nearly five decades, local businesses have trusted us to help them connect with their customers through radio. The transition to Forcht Media is more than a new name. It reflects the evolution and growth of our company. While radio remains the heart of who we are, we also offer a comprehensive portfolio of media, marketing, and creative services designed to help our clients and business partners grow. Our greatest reward is seeing local businesses succeed and the positive impact that success has on the communities we proudly serve.”