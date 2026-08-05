Behind Every Great Sales Floor Is a Relationship Manager

Radio’s edge has never been reach alone; it’s trust, built one Main Street relationship at a time. As Flood Communications’ Adam Dobbins told Radio Ink last year, “Local direct radio is one of the most powerful drivers of business growth, offering the most economical and effective way to build a brand within the community.” That’s still the job. What’s changed is who has to protect it.

As every tool in the sales process gets faster, more automated, more templated, the Director of Sales and General Sales Manager have become the gatekeepers of what can’t be automated: the relationship. That’s leadership work, not spreadsheet work. And it’s exactly what the Radio Wayne Awards exist to recognize.

The 34th Annual Radio Wayne Awards are open for nominations, and the DOS/GSM categories exist to recognize exactly that kind of leadership.

Two Categories, One Standard: Leadership That Delivers

Radio Ink recognizes sales leadership at every market size with DOS/Sales Manager of the Year, Markets 1–20 and DOS/Sales Manager of the Year, Markets 21+. Whether it’s Cumulus Media’s Tim Gratzer coaching with empathy in Houston-Galveston or Riverfront Broadcasting’s Jay Murphy tilling new ground in Rapid City, these awards honor the managers turning strategy into revenue — and reps into stars.

What the Judges Are Looking For

Last year’s finalists set the bar high.

Beasley Media Group’s Brian Schneekloth put it plainly: “The days of pounding the desk to drive results are gone. Success comes when you work alongside your team, set realistic expectations, and support them through challenges.”

Cumulus Media’s Dawn Girocco sums up what it takes to lead through constant change: “There are no shortcuts. The path may change, the mechanism may change, but we still have to do the work to win.”

PLUS, the Full Category Lineup:

Streetfighter (Account Executive) of the Year

Digital-Only Sales Representative of the Year (NEW)

Digital Sales Manager of the Year (NEW)

Support Staff — Client Services Manager/Traffic Manager (NEW)

DOS/Sales Manager, Nielsen Markets 1–20

DOS/Sales Manager, Nielsen Markets 21+

Market/General Manager, Nielsen Market Rank 1–20

Market/General Manager, Nielsen Market Rank 21+

Time Is Running Out

Nominations close this Friday, August 7 at 8p ET. Winners will be celebrated live at NAB Show New York on October 21 at the Javits Center, and all finalists will be honored in Radio Ink‘s October issue.

If your DOS or GSM is the reason your sales floor works, this is their moment. Nominate now.