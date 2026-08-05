Magnum Media Buys Out Sparta-Tomah In Wisconsin

Magnum Media is expanding its western Wisconsin footprint, striking a deal to acquire four signals from Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting, including flagship country outlet Cow 97 (WCOW). The sale marks Sparta-Tomah’s full exit from the radio business.

Cow 97 is celebrating its 75th anniversary and has been named the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s Small Market Station of the Year seven times. Morning hosts Ben and Arnie were named the Country Music Association’s Small Market Personality of the Year in 2025. Also included in the sale are ESPN Radio 1290 (WKLJ-AM), its FM translator, and 105.5 ESPN (WFBZ). An application for the sale is set to be filed with the FCC, at which point the sale price will be disclosed.

Magnum Communications, which owns Magnum Media, operates six full-power AM stations, 14 full-power FM stations, and 18 FM translators across Wisconsin, eastern Minnesota, and northern Illinois.

Kalil & Co. is the exclusive broker for this transaction, which requires FCC approval.

Magnum Communications’ Reid Magnum said, “In June, when my Dad was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame, he spoke in the video about WCOW being the very first radio station he was ever in at age 4. His uncle, Len DeSomer, was an announcer at WCOW in 1967. On top of that, my Mom and Dad sat with Pink Rice at the first WBA dinner they attended in 1990.”