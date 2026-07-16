‘Crash’ Lands at JVC Broadcasting to Rock Afternoons to The Bone

After nearly two decades with iHeartMedia, Brian “Crash” Edwards was among those cut in the company’s June round of mass layoffs. The Gulf Coast radio veteran has already landed at JVC Broadcasting as Afternoon Drive Host for 92.1/97.7 The Bone (WBON/WBOE).

Edwards spent over eight years as VP of Programming for iHeartMedia’s Pensacola cluster before joining The Bone. He slots into the weekday lineup covering Fort Walton Beach and Panama City.

JVC Broadcasting CEO John Caracciolo said, “The corporate radio model continues to shrink, replacing long-time local personalities with automation and syndicated programming. At JVC, we believe the future of radio is local. That’s why we’re investing in great talent, expanding our programming, and giving listeners something they simply can’t get from corporate broadcasters. Crash is an incredible broadcaster, and we’re excited to welcome him to the JVC family.”

Edwards said, “I’ve spent my career believing radio should be about serving listeners and entertaining people. That’s exactly what JVC believes, too. They’re not afraid to be different, they’re committed to local radio, and they’re giving us the freedom to build something special. I’m incredibly excited to join The Bone and reconnect with listeners every afternoon.”

JVC Broadcasting Director of Programming Matt Stone added, “Corporate Radio’s loss is our huge gain. Crash has been a staple on the Florida Panhandle for a decade; we are excited to add him to our on-air line-up of misfits.”