Who Let The Dogs Out: Kramer & Jess Find Homes for 129 Pets

For the second consecutive year, Audacy’s Mix 106.5 (WWMX) in Baltimore has partnered with Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) to host Kramer and Jess’ “All Paws Home,” a 10-hour animal adoption marathon on July 11.

WWMX weekday morning personalities Kramer and Jess hosted the event live from the shelter, waiving adoption fees and bringing in hundreds of community members looking for a new friend. At the end of the 10-hour broadcast, 129 animals had been adopted or found foster homes, surpassing both this year’s goal of 106 and last year’s total of 125.

WWMX Brand Manager Tom Cook said, “Animal shelters face unique capacity challenges during the summer months, and we couldn’t have made such a positive change without the generosity of our listeners and Baltimore community members. Every animal deserves a loving home, and it was deeply inspiring to see how Jess and Kramer were able to bring the community together to help Baltimore’s largest animal shelter.”

BARCS Director of Philanthropy and Communications Noelle LeVee said, “Saturday was one of the most meaningful days we’ve experienced at BARCS. Watching 129 animals leave our shelter with loving families was incredibly emotional for our staff and volunteers, who pour their hearts into caring for these pets every single day.”

“Walking through rows of empty kennels wasn’t just a powerful sight; it represented 129 lives forever changed and 129 new beginnings. We’re deeply grateful to Kramer and Jess and every single adopter, volunteer, and supporter who made this extraordinary day possible. This is what happens when a community comes together for animals in need.”