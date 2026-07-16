Kalb, Nix, and Foss Added to C-Suite at Skyview Networks

Skyview Networks is reshaping its executive ranks, elevating three leaders to the C-suite and adding a new hire dedicated to revenue analytics. President, CEO, and Chairman Steve Jones announced the changes to staff this week as part of a push to sharpen strategy.

Andrew Kalb becomes Chief Operating Officer, a title Jones said reflects the leadership role Kalb already plays across the company after growing responsibilities across departments and driving revenue growth and portfolio expansion during his tenure. Clayton Nix moves into the Chief Financial Officer role, guiding the company’s financial direction, partner service, and reporting and analytics as a member of the executive team.

Sarah Foss steps into a newly created Chief Transformation Officer position, working with executive leadership to drive key initiatives and connect Skyview’s technology roadmap to its broader business transformation efforts.

Alongside the C-suite changes, Ethan Aragon’s role as Senior Executive Director, Business Strategy expands beyond traditional reporting and analytics to include partnering with Business Development, Finance, and Executive Leadership, with a focus on identifying and prioritizing revenue opportunities across the company’s portfolio.

Rounding out the changes, Skyview is adding Nicholaus Tzineff as Revenue Analytics Strategist. Tzineff spent more than a decade in sales and research leadership at ESPN and will work across research, finance, and sales to help guide Skyview’s broader revenue strategy.

Jones said, “These changes create clearer, more focused leadership around the priorities that matter most, and I’m confident they will help us move quickly, enhance innovation, and stay at the leading edge of a changing media landscape as we build toward the future.”