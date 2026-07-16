Audacy’s St. Louis Cluster Sale Price Revealed

Audacy’s surprise sale of its entire St. Louis cluster finally has a dollar figure attached. A new FCC filing puts a number on what Hoffmann Media Group is paying for the six-station cluster anchored by KMOX, more than two weeks after the deal was first announced.

Hoffmann Media Group and Audacy formally filed their purchase agreement with the FCC on Wednesday, revealing a $20 million price tag for the entire six-station cluster. The deal, reported by Radio Ink in June, covers crown jewel 1120 KMOX-AM along with Jamz 96.3 (WFUN), 97.1 FM Talk (KFTK), Y98 (KYKY), 102.5 KEZK, and Hot 98.7 (KEZK-HD2).

The sale would mark Hoffmann Family of Companies’ entrance into radio, after holding numerous local newspapers for years.

The price puts Hoffmann’s entry into St. Louis, the number 24 US radio market, in perspective against other recent deals. Urban One’s April agreement to acquire Dallas stations KKDA and KRNB from Service Broadcasting Group carried a $22 million price tag for just two stations.

The deal still requires FCC approval before closing.