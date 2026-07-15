Roldan Rises to New Tech Leadership Role at Beasley

As Beasley Media Group leans further into its digital-first strategy, the company is elevating the executive behind its technology backbone. Jose Alberto Roldan has been promoted from VP of IT to the newly created role of Head of Technology and Infrastructure.

Roldan joined Beasley Media Group in 2019 and has since played a role in modernizing the company’s technology environment, strengthening cybersecurity, and improving operational efficiency.

Per the company, Roldan will oversee the company’s technology strategy, information technology operations, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and enterprise systems, continuing to lead initiatives that strengthen Beasley’s technology foundation while supporting its broader business objectives and digital transformation efforts.

The promotion comes as Beasley, which owns and operates stations across a dozen markets, continues to build out the “digital-first” strategy it formalized last August, a shift the company has tied not just to revenue streams but also to expanding AI use and cloud-based operations.

Beasley CEO Caroline Beasley commented, “Jose has been an exceptional leader and trusted member of our technology team since joining Beasley Media Group. His expertise, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to innovation have helped strengthen our technology infrastructure and position the Company for continued growth. We are pleased to recognize his many contributions with this well-deserved promotion.”

Roldan said, “I am honored to take on this new role and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Beasley Media Group. Technology plays a vital role in every aspect of our business, and I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to further strengthen our infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, and help drive innovation across the Company.”