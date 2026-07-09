McGhee, Wayne Up for Revenue Warfare In Radio Rally Q3 Event

Two Florida market leaders are sharing their revenue playbooks in The Encouragers: The Radio Rally‘s Q3 Radio Sales Event. Cox Media Group’s Brian McGhee and ADX Communications’ Jeff Wayne headline “How Local Radio Wins The Next Revenue Battle.”

McGhee was made Vice President and Market Manager for Cox Media Group Jacksonville last month. Wayne is General Sales Manager for ADX Communications in Pensacola.

The event launches this evening at 8p ET on Apple, Audible, and Spotify, and will live in The Radio Rally archive for on-demand listening. It will also be available in the free blog section at RainmakerPathway.com once it launches.

Event co-host Chris Fleming of CD Media Consulting said, “We launch a quarterly radio sales event four times every year, and it is literally designed for radio salespeople, sales managers, market managers and local radio owners who want to increase their actual revenue this quarter.”

Fellow co-host Loyd Ford of Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works added, “When is the last time local radio sellers were encouraged too much? That’s what we thought. That’s why these individual events come with actual ideas that ANYONE, ANYWHERE can use to boost their actual sales and income in this quarter!”