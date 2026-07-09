Every Decision Ripples: Radio’s 40 Most Powerful on Duty

At the top of any industry, decisions don’t stay contained. They travel. A call made in a corner office reshapes a market. A strategic bet by one major player resets expectations for everyone else. A cultural signal sent from the top of an organization moves through every layer beneath it, and eventually out into the communities radio exists to serve.

In radio, where influence seems to be increasingly concentrated into fewer and fewer hands, the stakes attached to every leadership decision have only grown.

That’s the reality the most powerful people in this industry operate inside. Every move is watched. Every priority they set becomes a signal. And the ripple effects on talent, advertisers, audiences, and the medium itself don’t wait for permission.

This year marks the 30th year of Radio Ink‘s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio. Three decades of tracking where influence lives in this industry. In our upcoming issue, we asked this year’s honorees what they see as the most important duty of those holding power within radio to the industry.

Here’s some of what they told us:

“If you have influence in this business, your job is to make things better and stronger than when you arrived. How? By being a disciplined steward, developing your people, serving audiences with integrity, delivering for advertisers, competing hard but playing fair, and advocating relentlessly for radio’s future.”

“We are temporary custodians of a medium that serves audiences, advertisers and communities. Our responsibility is to leave the industry stronger, more trusted, and more relevant than we found it.”

“We cannot be satisfied with defending what radio was. We have to be focused on building what radio can become… If we do that successfully, we won’t just preserve radio’s legacy, we’ll expand it.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s upcoming issue, featuring the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio, is coming Monday, July 20. Click HERE to subscribe today.