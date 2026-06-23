SBS Brings Back a Bay Area Voice to Lead La Raza Sales

A familiar hand is returning to Spanish Broadcasting System in the Bay Area. The Spanish-centric broadcaster has named Ernesto J. Caballero Acevedo as General Sales Manager for San Francisco, where he will oversee local and national sales operations for 93.3 La Raza (KRZZ).

Caballero Acevedo brings more than 20 years of Bay Area media sales experience to the role, including previous stints at SBS San Francisco as Local and Digital Sales Manager and Senior Account Executive. He most recently served as a Hospitality Specialist at SpotOn, a Bay Area technology solutions firm.

In his new role, he will focus on revenue growth, strategic client partnerships, and expanding SBS’s presence throughout the Bay Area market.

Spanish Broadcasting System EVP of Local Sales Donald Hudson said, “His extensive industry experience, deep knowledge of the San Francisco market, and proven ability to build strong client relationships make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead La Raza’s continued growth and success. Ernesto is a respected sales leader with a long history of delivering results in the Bay Area, and we are excited to have him back leading our San Francisco operation.”

Caballero Acevedo said, “The Bay Area presents tremendous opportunities for growth, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to deliver innovative solutions for our advertisers, strengthen our community connections, and build on the station’s strong legacy in the market.”