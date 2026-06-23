Playing (and Winning) the Long Game

“Patience is the calm acceptance that things can happen in a different order than the one you have in your mind.” – David G. Allen

Because of the nearly even competition among broadcasters, competing today is often dependent on habitual listening developed in previous years, the longevity of your air talent, and the audience’s affinity for that talent.

If your station has talent that serve as a cornerstone of the station, and the station is successful, then hang onto that talent.

Radio content today requires, possibly even demands, information and/or conversation in a way that creates a connection that is compelling and enticing. Mood setting, of interest, or as a destination. A great piece of the value superior talent with longevity bring is that they enable less investment in marketing (although I would never say to eschew investing in marketing) because they’re top of mind.

“Being known” is a currency that few have in the noisy media world we’re living in today.

All too many radio operators give up on shows before the audience is aware of them. It seems as if few have the stomach today to stick with a program, allow it to find a rhythm in how and what they present in the way of content, and they lack the resources to make them a known entity in the market. Unfortunately, there are also those that do market such new talent/shows, but they underinvest, fail to align their marketing message with the content, and don’t give the new entry an opportunity to catch on with the desired audience.

Patience is seriously lacking today due to the pressure at publicly traded companies to “make the quarter,” and it’s missing from many privately held companies that either have a belief that it’s their birthright to see immediate success whenever they make a change. Unfortunately, growth from change doesn’t happen quickly. This is especially true when the key talent of a program are unknown to a community.

Talent need to have time to work through the introductory phase of any new program or change that a station has made that’s more than casual or minute. It’s because of this reality that I’ve encouraged operators to keep well-known successful talent. The money you think you will save because of the elimination of a winning talent is seldom successful because the revenue losses pile up quickly.

Patience is a rare trait to have, and one that begets success more so than the ignorance of impatience. The streets of Radioville are lined with the bodies of those who believe that the loyalty of an audience is more to a station than to a personality.