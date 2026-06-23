Radio Doesn’t Need More Spectators

Spend ten minutes on social media, and you’ll find no shortage of people willing to tell you what’s wrong with radio: The layoffs. The debt. The consolidation. The shrinking staffs. The disappearing opportunities. To be fair, none of those things are imaginary.

But I’ve noticed something more lately than ever.

Some people in (and no longer in) radio seem far more committed to proving the business can’t succeed than they are to helping it succeed.

That’s not being realistic. That’s resignation. And there’s a difference.

Because realism says: “Here are the challenges. How do we respond?”

Resignation says: “Here are the challenges. Why bother?”

The first creates solutions. The second creates spectators. That’s the difference between skepticism and cynicism

Take note: Cynicism has become a competitive disadvantage.

Think about it:

Every new idea is met with “That won’t work.”

Every success story is dismissed as an exception.

Every digital initiative is “too late.”

Every ratings win is “temporary.”

Every young talent is “not as good as the old days”

At some point, negativity stops being analysis and becomes habit.

And habit becomes culture. And culture becomes destiny.

While healthy skepticism asks questions, cynicism has already decided the answers.

In my work coaching talent, programmers, managers, and even people outside of radio, I’ve learned something important. The people who grow are rarely the ones with all the answers. They’re the ones still willing to ask questions.

Radio isn’t what it was in 1985. It’s not what it was in 2005. It’s not even what it was five years ago.

But neither is healthcare. Neither is retail. Neither is banking. Any business, for that matter. Yet nobody walks into a hospital and says, “Healthcare died ten years ago.” Nobody walks into a bank and says, “Banking is dead.”

Those industries changed. They adapted. Some companies won. Some lost. Radio is going through the same thing. (See my column from May 26)

If you believe radio is dead, you’ll find proof every day. If you believe radio still has value, you’ll find proof every day.

The same industry. The same business. The same news cycle. Different lens.

There are:

Stations that are succeeding.

Talent who are growing.

Managers who are coaching.

Companies trying something different.

Young people entering the business.

New revenue opportunities.

New audience engagement ideas.

Some ideas work. Some don’t. That’s always been true. But I’d rather spend my time around the people still stepping into the batter’s box than those sitting in the stands explaining why nobody can get a hit anymore.

If you’ve concluded radio is finished, that’s your right. But if you’ve already decided nothing can work, then you’ve removed yourself from the conversation about what comes next.

The future won’t be built by people keeping score from the sidelines. It’ll be built by those still willing to experiment, adapt, coach, learn, and occasionally fail.

The question isn’t whether radio has challenges. It does.

The question is whether you’re spending your time documenting the decline or helping create the future. That’s a choice every one of us gets to make.