Smoke Out Summer Revenue During The Slowdown

Summer has a reputation as a slower sales season full of vacations, shifting schedules, and distracted decision-makers. Which is exactly why it’s the best time for your sales team to stop thinking like individuals and start thinking like a revenue task force.

Every seller sees different businesses, different challenges, and different opportunities. When salespeople share what they are learning in the field, everyone becomes smarter.

A restaurant owner mentions a competitor planning a major promotion. A car dealer talks about excess inventory. A retailer reveals concerns about increased back-to-school traffic. Valuable information like this should never stay siloed with one seller.

Team meetings should become opportunity-sharing sessions where information is exchanged freely.

Programming, promotions, and sales should also work as one team. Summer concerts, festivals, fairs, charity events, vacation travel, outdoor recreation, and back-to-school preparation create dozens of organic sponsorship opportunities.

When sales departments communicate regularly, they can build ideas that help local businesses connect with consumers at the exact moment buying decisions are being made.

Another overlooked advantage is referral prospecting, which can pave your sales team’s summer path with gold. Encourage every salesperson to bring one new business lead to the team each week. Not every lead will fit that seller’s territory or expertise. By sharing leads, radio teams create more opportunities than any one person could uncover alone.

Summer is also an ideal time to revisit inactive accounts. Businesses that haven’t advertised in months may be preparing for a fall push. A coordinated effort to reconnect with former advertisers often uncovers hidden revenue before competitors know those budgets exist.

Most importantly, celebrate wins together.

Momentum is contagious. When one salesperson closes a creative summer campaign, the entire team should learn how it happened. Success leaves clues.

The radio stations that win the summer are rarely the ones with the biggest signals. They are usually the tapped-in teams that communicate better, share more information, and work together to smoke out opportunities others never see. That’s how teamwork turns a seemingly slow summer into a season of revenue growth.