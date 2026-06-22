Broadcasters Foundation Adds Gelman and Clarke to Board

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has added two to its board: the producer who has guided one of television’s longest-running programs and a digital audio executive who helped shape content strategy for one of America’s largest radio operators.

Michael Gelman, Executive Producer of Live with Kelly & Mark, and Tim Clarke, who most recently served as SVP and Head of Digital Audio Content for Audacy, were elected to the BFOA Board of Directors.

Gelman has produced Live across multiple co-host eras, from Live with Regis and Kathie Lee through the current iteration with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Clarke built his career around digital audio strategy and content development, working through a period of significant transformation in the streaming and broadcast space.

Both join a board that includes Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley, Seven Mountains Media Owner/CEO Kristin Cantrell, and former Greater Media Chairman and CEO Peter Smyth, among others. The Foundation assists about 400 current and former broadcasters annually and has grown its grant-making from $400,000 in 2007 to around $2,000,000 in 2025.

BFOA Chair Scott Herman said, “We are honored to welcome Michael and Tim to the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors. Both are highly accomplished leaders whose careers reflect excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to our industry. Their insights, relationships, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow awareness of the Foundation’s mission and ensure that broadcasters across the country know that help is available when they need it most.”