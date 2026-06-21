Bold Gold’s WSUL Gives Heartfelt $75K in the Catskills

The 98.3 WSUL Heart-A-Thon has distributed $75,000 across six organizations in New York’s lower Hudson Valley for its 48th year, with Bold Gold Media continuing its role as the fundraiser’s broadcast home as the event approaches a half-century of community giving.

This year’s recipients span cardiac care, mental health, education, and nutrition. Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills received funding for a cardiac telemetry system in its Medical Surge Department. Youth-focused organizations Sullivan 180 and The STEAM Fund also received grants, alongside A Single Bite for its Real Food Education Program, NAMI’s Sullivan County branch for mental health support, and SUNY Sullivan for its nursing program stethoscope initiative.

The Heart-A-Thon Committee named Jerry Skoda Honorary Chair in recognition of his decades of regional service. Skoda served as Executive Director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County from 1968 to 1998, with contributions memorialized in the Gerald J. Skoda Extension Education Center in Liberty.

Planning for the 49th annual event is already underway, with Cris Spinner named as Co-Chair alongside longtime chair Les Kristt.

Bold Gold Media New York Region General Manager Dawn Ciorciari said, “Bold Gold Media is proud to continue the tradition of the 98.3 WSUL Heart-A-Thon and support organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Sullivan County residents through heart health education, prevention, treatment, and community wellness initiatives.”