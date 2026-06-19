Coop Turns Miles Into Moolah to Help Philly-Area Kids

Audacy Philadelphia morning host Coop, from BIG 98.1 (WOGL), has raised over $25,000 for the Child Life Services Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia while walking more than 60 miles over five days during his second annual “Coop’s Miles for Miracles.”

Coop kicked off each day of the BIG walk with a broadcast from a designated sponsor location, raising awareness of a cause deeply personal to the morning host and encouraging listeners to donate to the families at CHOP.

CHOP’s Child Life Specialists help patients cope with hospitalization through therapeutic play, art and music therapy, or comfort programs that include visits from therapy dogs. CHOP’s specialists provide emotional, developmental, and social support to pediatric patients and their families during tumultuous times in their lives.

“Miles for Miracles” expands upon the station’s fundraising efforts for CHOP, as the station will air its 25th annual radiothon this December, hosted by Coop. The radiothon, titled “BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids,” raised $285,629 last year and has cumulatively raised millions since its inception.

Donations continue to be accepted.

WOGL Brand Manager Tim Herbster said, “We are incredibly proud of Coop and his commitment to CHOP. What started as an ambitious idea became an inspiring demonstration of determination, generosity, and community spirit. Coop’s willingness to literally walk the walk for this cause reflects the values of BIG 98.1, Audacy, and our listeners. The support from our partners, sponsors, and audience has been overwhelming and together we’ve made a meaningful impact for CHOP.”