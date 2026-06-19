An Upstate New York FM Is Back Under Border Control

A signal serving the gateway to the Adirondacks has come full circle. Border Media CEO Ricki Lee sold 93.5 Lake FM (WLGR) to Todd Nixon’s Sticks Media in early 2025 and has now taken it back after Nixon defaulted on the promissory note that financed the deal.

The original transaction, handled through Lee’s prior venture Loud Media, put the Class A FM serving Glens Falls and Lake George into Nixon’s hands for $295,000, with $265,000 carried as a note at 5 percent annual interest. Nixon, a Kansas City-based radio consultant and Program Director at Steel City Media’s Country KBEQ in Kansas City, never completed payment.

Border Media reassumed ownership in lieu of the outstanding note, with FCC approval pending.

Border Media CEO Ricki Lee said, “While this transition stems from a financial restructuring, we view it as a great opportunity to invest our resources and long-term vision into the station. Our goal is to provide stability and high-quality local media that genuinely connects with the community.”

Nixon said, “I am glad to see the station land with a team as capable and forward-thinking as Border Media. I know WLGR is in excellent hands for its next phase of growth.”