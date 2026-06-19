FCB Faith Radio Picks Up An ‘Uncut’ Gem In Ohio

Gospel artist Damita Chandler is taking her radio show to new ears. Damita Uncut, produced by Anexus Media Enterprises and distributed by FCB Faith Media, will air on FCB Faith Radio 107.3 (WNWV-HD2) across Northeast Ohio starting June 21.

The Sunday morning show, hosted by one-half of the 90s sibling a cappella duo Adoration N Prayze, offers an Urban Contemporary Gospel and Christian R&B soundtrack with artist interviews and conversations with influential voices from the faith community. The program, executive-produced by Anexus Media Enterprises CEO Dr. TL Holmes and produced by Dean Reynolds, grows WNWV’s faith-based programming roster, which includes Still Standing with Belinda Minor and Impact Play with Dr. Franceska Jones.

The First Class Broadcasting Corporation Founder and CEO Darvio Morrow said, “When we launched FCB Faith, our vision was to build more than a radio station – we wanted to build a platform for outstanding Christian content. Becoming the flagship home for the Damita Uncut Radio Show while continuing to grow the program through our distribution network is another step towards that vision.”

Dr. TL Holmes added, “It is a great feeling to have such a strong partnership with FCB Faith Media. They understand the value of quality programming. We are excited about what’s to come.

Chandler commented, “I am truly happy to be part of the FCB Faith family. This has been a dream of mine for a while.”