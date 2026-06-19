Radio Is Built for America’s 250 Moment, Katz Research Shows

With America’s 250th anniversary weeks away, new research from Katz Radio Group suggests the celebration is best suited to AM/FM. As Americans seek unity, data points to something the industry has long known: when the country gathers, it gathers around radio.

The findings come from Katz’s Sound Answers series, drawing on Mintel consumer survey data from December 2025 and MRI-Simmons USA 2026 Winter Trending Topics research. Mintel found that 75% of consumers hope the anniversary can help reunite a politically divided country, which maps directly onto radio’s structural strengths, given that most America250 activity will unfold locally through festivals, parades, concerts, and community events.

Patriotism is also particularly strong among heavy radio listeners.

MRI-Simmons data shows 61% strongly agree that loving their country and being willing to make sacrifices for it is very important. That figure climbs to 76% among adults 62 to 80 and 79% among those 81 and older. Among 15-to-29-year-olds, it drops to 50%.

Census Bureau data cited in the report gives some texture to the scale of the local opportunity: the US has 5,480 museums, 1,120 historical sites, 797 nature parks, 742 amusement and theme parks, 781 zoos and botanical gardens, and 4,274 sports arenas. All are potential anchors for on-air promotion, events, and personality-driven coverage.

Several major broadcast groups have already aligned programming with the occasion. Beasley Media Group launched its “Community of Caring – America 250 Series,” Connoisseur Media developed its “Radio Makes It Real” campaign, Salem Media has ongoing events for the whole year, and iHeartMedia is activating “America’s Block Party” as an official audio partner of America250.

Dozens of independent broadcast groups are also joining the fun, showing the vitality of Main Street America.

Email Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats a brief description of your station’s ongoing America 250 plans, along with any photos you may have. Submissions may be featured in Radio Ink‘s upcoming celebratory coverage.