Blast From The Past: Doug Berton

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Delanna Nutter-Jones, VP of Sales at G2 Media, who shared this vintage photo of Doug Berton kicked back in the air chair in the early 1980s at KRBB in Sallisaw, OK.

Berton went on to spend a decade as a DJ at KXMX, helping to launch the station in 2013.

Thanks for sharing, Delanna! We love posting your broadcast memories at the end of the week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.