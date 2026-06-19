Eternal Morning Show Truths

My long-time collaborator and friend, the legendary Dave Ryan, shares his wisdom after recently retiring from dominating morning radio in Minneapolis-St. Paul for three decades.

Dave is not only a highly creative personality, but he’s also a sharp businessman. There are only a handful of morning show truths, and we are honored to share them with you through Dave Ryan. You will benefit from Dave’s reflections and advice on morning shows, no matter where you are on your career journey. – Randy Lane

It’s so great to sleep in. I don’t even set an alarm anymore, which is something I’ve done every day since I started doing mornings at 21 years old. Yep, I’m officially retired from KDWB, and it feels great. It’s something I’ve wanted for the past few years.

I am confused by people who continue working themselves to the bone as long as they can.

Doing a great radio show is both exhilarating and exhausting, and that wears on you after 42 years. But, there’s so much more to life than coming up with “Second Date Updates” and playing “Top Dog Law” commercials.

My good friend Randy Lane messaged me the other day and asked if I could write some things I’ve learned about morning radio over the years. Although radio has changed dramatically in the past few decades, there are still many eternal truths that matter, and some new ones as well. Let’s look at a few.

CONTENT IS KING.

One of the reasons anyone even knows me in this industry is that I love sharing original content I create. It’s totally fine to get a few ideas from Studio Think Tank or Randy’s weekly email. But you need to do bits that are uniquely yours. Work that creative muscle. It truly does get stronger the more you use it.

HAVE A LIFE.

Have a life that is relatable to your listeners. Go do something interesting. Get a tattoo. Buy a motorcycle. Watch that show everyone is watching. Learn to play disc golf. Join a community band. Don’t worry if it’s cool or not. The days of DJs being cool went out with tramp stamps and trucker hats. Now, you need to…

BE AUTHENTIC.

Falen, on my show a few years ago, got bad hemorrhoids. Most people wouldn’t even tell a co-worker, much less talk about it on the air. Falen did, and it told everyone that she’s authentically herself. People who listen to my show have heard me tell the story of losing my virginity to a hole I carved in a Nerf Ball.

From arguments with your spouse to the fact that you haven’t enjoyed the sweet, sweet lovin’ since the Obama years are all things that make people go, “Hey, they’re a lot like me! I could be friends with this person.”

THEY’RE NOT LISTENERS. THEY’RE PEOPLE.

I hate the word “listener,” although I use it myself sometimes, because it’s an easy way to describe people who tune in and actually follow and know your show. BUT they’re more than a “listener.”

They’re a new mom. They’re a divorced dad. They’re a college kid struggling with classes. They’re a lonely, single person. They’re a successful salon owner. They’re people and should be treated like people.

I’ve heard way too many jocks mock people who listen just because they love the show. If someone brings you homemade fudge to your Costco appearance and you make fun of them to your summer intern, you don’t get it. Creating loyalty and a connection like that should be your daily goal.

PEOPLE LIKE YOU, SO IGNORE THE NEGATIVE COMMENTS

People will talk trash about you on social media. Sadly, it’s almost always dudes. Bill Michaels in the Quad Cities once said, “You can get 500 great comments on your show, but that one mean comment is the one that sticks with you.” He’s so right, and it’s easy to dwell on them. Just remember, people like you, or you wouldn’t have the job you have.