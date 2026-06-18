Norsan Signs Zeno for Spanish-Language Station Streaming

Norsan Media, one of the Southeast’s largest Spanish-language radio operators, has tapped Zeno Media to handle streaming infrastructure across its station network. Under the deal, Zeno will power digital distribution and monetization for Norsan’s stations.

“This partnership is about expanding access and unlocking growth for broadcasters serving highly engaged communities,” said Nikols Latuff, Chief Growth Officer at Zeno Media.

“Serving Hispanic audiences has been part of Zeno’s DNA from the very beginning, and partnering with Norsan Media is a natural extension of that commitment. They’ve built an incredible connection with Hispanic audiences across the U.S., and by combining it with Zeno’s streaming technology, we can extend reach, deepen engagement, and create new monetization opportunities, ensuring Hispanic voices and stories continue to be heard, celebrated, and connected across communities wherever people tune in.”

Norsan Media President Edgar Saucedo added, “At Norsan Media, our focus has always been on connecting with the heart of the Hispanic community through relevant, high-quality content. Partnering with Zeno Media allows us to strengthen our digital strategy, expand our reach, and take greater control of our streaming inventory.”