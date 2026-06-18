Senate Panel Advances NO FAKES Act to Protect On-Air Voices

Federal legislation targeting AI-generated voice and likeness replicas cleared a key hurdle today, as the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the NO FAKES Act by unanimous voice vote; a result NAB is calling a safeguard for broadcast journalists and on-air talent.

The bill would create a new federal intellectual property right giving individuals exclusive authority over computer-generated digital replicas of their voice or visual likeness, with that right extending up to 70 years after death. Platforms that host unauthorized replicas could face liability of up to $750,000 per work.

The NO FAKES Act carries support spanning the broadcast and entertainment industries, AI developers, and child safety groups. For broadcasters, the stakes center on the unauthorized replication of trusted anchors, reporters, and personalities whose credibility is tied directly to authenticity.

Three Republican senators did raise First Amendment concerns during the markup, with Ted Cruz specifically flagging the need to protect political satire.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “NAB applauds the Senate Judiciary Committee for advancing the bipartisan NO FAKES Act. Local broadcasters work every day to earn the trust of their communities, and unauthorized AI-generated replicas undermine that trust by enabling deception and the misuse of voices and likenesses of trusted journalists and on-air personalities. This legislation establishes important safeguards against harmful deepfakes while supporting responsible innovation and respecting the First Amendment.”

“We thank Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Durbin, and Senators Blackburn, Coons, Tillis, and Klobuchar for their leadership and look forward to working with Congress to advance this bipartisan legislation.”

The bill now heads to the Senate floor, where timing and whether it moves as a standalone vehicle or attaches to broader legislation remains to be seen. A companion bill has been introduced in the House.