iHeart’s AudioGraph Brings Digital Ad Targeting to Broadcast Radio

iHeartMedia is taking a direct run at the measurement gap between terrestrial radio and digital ad buying with AudioGraph, a targeting and attribution platform from Triton Digital that connects listener identity data to broadcast campaigns for the first time at scale.

AudioGraph supports DSP connectivity, letting buyers treat broadcast radio inventory the way they would any digital channel. Measurement integrations with Magellan AI, PlaceIQ, and GroundTruth connect audio exposure to outcomes, including foot traffic and in-store visits. Advertisers can also bring their existing attribution partners rather than adopting a proprietary stack.

The Magellan AI integration has been building for months. The company launched its standalone Broadcast Radio Attribution product in March, and expanded its iHeartMedia partnership the following month to connect simulcast data to outcome-based reporting. AudioGraph folds that attribution layer into a broader identity and targeting infrastructure.

The AudioGraph platform uses a privacy-safe identity layer built on TransUnion data and proprietary listening models to enable advertiser planning and measurement at the individual listener level. Early results claim campaigns using the system outperformed traditional demo-based buys on KPI outcomes by 75 percent.

AudioGraph launches on iHeartMedia inventory, with expansion across the broadcast landscape planned for 2027.

iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said, “It turns out that unlike TV, which was just a delivery system for programs, consumers think about radio differently. It’s a companion. There are more people listening today than 10 or 20 years ago, and that trust is something no technology can manufacture. AudioGraph lets advertisers harness trust and unparalleled reach with the precision and proof the modern marketplace demands.”

iHeartMedia Chief Business Officer Lisa Coffey added, “Audio has always delivered unmatched scale and human-to-human connection, but measurement and precision have lagged behind digital. With 9 out of 10 Americans listening to broadcast radio every month, it’s extremely important that buyers can access this scale and impact with the precision and efficiency of digital media. With AudioGraph, we’ve closed that gap. Marketers can now use audio as an addressable and measurable performance channel at a national scale, with the same accountability they expect from every other part of their media plan.”