16 New Graduates Join NABLF’s Broadcast Leadership Alumni

The NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program has been honing senior broadcast executives for 26 years. Now 16 more graduates join an alumni network of 448, becoming the first to do so under new Co-Deans Trila Bumstead and Marc Jaromin.
The program, founded by Diane Sutter, expanded its curriculum this year to include artificial intelligence and emerging media technologies.
This year’s graduating class includes:
- Cox Media Group Long Island Radio Vice President and Market Manager Katelin Tinley
- Radio One Atlanta Vice President and Market Manager Pamela McKay
- Bonneville Phoenix Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ryan Hatch
- Big River Broadcasting Corp. Operations Manager and Program Director Fletcher Brown
- Courtney French Broadcasting LLC General Sales and Marketing Manager Jerome David Crumpton
- Legacy Media Productions Founder; WDKX Radio Owner Andria Langston
- Gray Media Vice President of Recruiting Jennifer Dale
- Morgan Murphy Media Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Samantha Linn
- Hearst KETV President and General Manager Allison Smith
- Graham Media Group WSLS Vice President and General Manager Jaimie León
- Fox TV Stations Northeast Regional Director of Digital Content Haley Townsend
- TelevisaUnivision Univision Orlando Vice President and Director of Sales Joey Figueroa
- Cox Media Group CMG Pittsburgh TV News Director Scott Trabandt
- Holston Valley Broadcasting Corp. VP and General Sales Manager Tiffany Hickman
- TEGNA East Texas President and General Manager Valerie Guyton
- The E.W. Scripps Co. KJRH Tulsa General Manager and Director of Sales Whitney Grover
NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “This year’s class demonstrated exceptional curiosity, collaboration, and strategic vision, particularly in exploring how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are reshaping media. Their passion for the business of broadcasting and commitment to innovation give us tremendous confidence for the future of our industry.”