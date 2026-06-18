16 New Graduates Join NABLF’s Broadcast Leadership Alumni

The NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program has been honing senior broadcast executives for 26 years. Now 16 more graduates join an alumni network of 448, becoming the first to do so under new Co-Deans Trila Bumstead and Marc Jaromin.

The program, founded by Diane Sutter, expanded its curriculum this year to include artificial intelligence and emerging media technologies.

This year’s graduating class includes:

Cox Media Group Long Island Radio Vice President and Market Manager Katelin Tinley

Radio One Atlanta Vice President and Market Manager Pamela McKay

Bonneville Phoenix Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ryan Hatch

Big River Broadcasting Corp. Operations Manager and Program Director Fletcher Brown

Courtney French Broadcasting LLC General Sales and Marketing Manager Jerome David Crumpton

Legacy Media Productions Founder; WDKX Radio Owner Andria Langston

Gray Media Vice President of Recruiting Jennifer Dale

Morgan Murphy Media Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Samantha Linn

Hearst KETV President and General Manager Allison Smith

Graham Media Group WSLS Vice President and General Manager Jaimie León

Fox TV Stations Northeast Regional Director of Digital Content Haley Townsend

TelevisaUnivision Univision Orlando Vice President and Director of Sales Joey Figueroa

Cox Media Group CMG Pittsburgh TV News Director Scott Trabandt

Holston Valley Broadcasting Corp. VP and General Sales Manager Tiffany Hickman

TEGNA East Texas President and General Manager Valerie Guyton

The E.W. Scripps Co. KJRH Tulsa General Manager and Director of Sales Whitney Grover

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “This year’s class demonstrated exceptional curiosity, collaboration, and strategic vision, particularly in exploring how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are reshaping media. Their passion for the business of broadcasting and commitment to innovation give us tremendous confidence for the future of our industry.”