Casey Daniels Takes Mornings at Charlottesville’s Z95.1

Casey Daniels is trading Indianapolis for Virginia mornings. Saga Communications’s Charlottesville Media Group has named the broadcaster its leadoff talent at Z95.1 (WQMZ). She fills the seat left behind by Sherry Taylor, who departed earlier this year.

Daniels arrives from Urban One’s News-Talk 93.1 WIBC in Indianapolis, where she anchored middays.

Charlottesville Media Group Director of Content Lisa Allen said, “We are so thrilled to have a seasoned pro like Casey join the team. She has the perfect combination of warmth, energy, and enthusiasm to wake up Charlottesville every day.”

Daniels said, “Radio is all about connecting with people, and I can’t wait to get on the air, meet our listeners, and help create the energy, entertainment, and local connection that make Z95.1 such a special station. I’m especially grateful to Garrett Klingel, Paul McDaniel, and Lisa for the warm welcome and for this opportunity. I look forward to working with such a talented team and serving our listeners throughout Central Virginia.”