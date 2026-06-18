AdLarge Puts Former Spotify Exec In Charge Of Revenue

David Cohn helped sell podcasting to the world at Megaphone, then helped scale it globally after Spotify acquired the company. Now he brings that experience to AdLarge, joining the New York-based audio ad sales company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Cohn served as Head of Sales at Megaphone through its Spotify acquisition, then led the East Coast and Global Podcast Sales teams across 11 international markets, helping evolve the Megaphone Targeted Marketplace into what became the Spotify Audience Network. He has also held leadership roles at WWE.

At AdLarge, Cohn will oversee revenue strategy and sales across the company and its female-first podcast platform, the fwd. network.

AdLarge CEO Cathy Csukas said, “For nearly 15 years, AdLarge has focused on helping advertisers, creators, and partners adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape. As our business continues to grow and evolve, we’re investing in the leadership and capabilities needed to support that growth. David’s experience across audio, podcasting, digital media, and advertising makes him a strong addition to our team as we continue building for the future.”

Cohn commented, “I’ve long admired what Cathy and the AdLarge team have built. The company has a strong foundation, trusted relationships throughout the industry, and a clear vision for the future. I’m excited to join the team and help expand opportunities for creators, advertisers, and partners as AdLarge continues to grow.”