I Saw It On The Radio

The ongoing evolution of radio, including by those who tout it as audio, includes expanding its already enormous reach to almost every media platform. Over-the-Air is the foundation for radio content distribution, but it’s delivered online via streaming to computers, smart speakers, and via apps.

Radio is present on demand via podcasts or on digital devices that store content. SiriusXM Satellite has been around for several decades now. There are many music channels on television and via cable distribution. Despite the acknowledged erosion of time spent listening, radio’s reach remains dominant among modern media.

A part of the evolution of radio is not only the increase in distribution points, but to grow the content itself by adding video, using HD channels, and streaming to create more views and greater engagement. Everything today is about building impressions, and adding the sense of sight to that of sound enriches the content radio delivers. That is a positive to the audience and the advertiser.

Before anyone writes a response to this column and says, “Sounds like Television…” let me explain. Where radio is evolving to, and growing audience, is by taking a 360-degree approach to content and distribution.

The show ends at a set time. The talent continue their program on a different platform, be it free, subscription, underwritten by an advertiser, or simply as a marketing tool. Some take their show to a platform that’s a part of the station’s business, while others have their own branded channels. We’re seeing this more with nationally syndicated programs than locally delivered shows, but we should expect to see local programs join the “many ears” era as companies share content within their companies across many stations.

Howard Stern was an early originator of the tactic by providing an “after show” as well as a look behind the scenes. Today, his show has video and is distributed across multiple platforms, including social media. Bill Maher presents Overtime after his weekly program concludes. Because it’s not on a governed channel, it provides the kind of content that creates word of mouth: subscription-based, with pieces shared on social media.

It’s not unusual to see cameras in radio studios delivering a video feed through apps and websites. Which is somewhat unsettling to talent who like to roll out of bed, throw on a ballcap, and head to the studio without the level of grooming one would plan for if they knew they’d be on screen. The old joke “a face for radio” could be more real than fable.

Given the many outlets of content distribution, appearance matters. That goes beyond the talent’s appearance, but the studio, background, and any sponsor visuals that have been sold. Studio naming rights take on a new meaning when an advertiser’s brand logo is in view. Audiences will judge what they see on the radio against what they see on larger, more produced video platforms. It’s an area that cannot be discounted.

Researcher after researcher has acknowledged what the rating sources have also recognized: the auto is the listening location owned by radio. There is a valid concern about keeping the radio in the car and it remaining free. There’s the battle for AM, and there’s the news from last fall that with the 2025 model, the entry level Tesla’s have no radio in them. No AM or FM. Listening has to be through an app. The mobility of radio is a benefit with modern technology. That doesn’t lessen the concern of broadcasters that the battle for the car is underway. A battle also for listeners and for advertisers.

Last week, Quu, the software platform that enhances radio broadcasting by sending synchronized text, logos, and images to vehicle dashboards and digital displays, hosted an online seminar presenting the 2026 In-Vehicle Visuals report. Quu is a marketing tool for stations and advertisers to improve listener engagement, providing “visuals” that make radio… as they say, “look as good as it sounds.” All that while driving revenue as it magnifies the advertiser’s brand.

Utilizing sight as well as sound enriches the listening experience for the audience. If radio does more than match 1950s technology, keeping the car as our domain may be more likely.

Quu engaged broadcast radio researcher Doug Hyde to analyze the data. He identified six key findings and provided insights into their impact on the radio industry. I was honored to be a part of the panel of industry experts that included Fred and Paul Jacobs of Jacobs Media and Joe D’Angelo of Xperi. Steve Newberry, CEO of Quu, moderated and led the session. Doug is the same researcher who conducted the study in the previous two surveys. That consistency was key to being able to track the results and enabling the interpretation to be understandable and applicable. Those of us who participated in the survey believe the study delivered suggestions that are actionable.

There were six key findings:

Screens are everywhere. Infotainment systems are more familiar and intuitive. AM/FM is still ubiquitous but is increasingly harder to find. Earning the “last touch” is more important than ever. HD Radio is growing. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are holding steady while SiriusXM loses ground.

These findings, and the study of what the auto manufacturers are turning out, showed that 68% of new models surveyed display information on multiple screens. Built in streaming apps can be found in 53% of the latest model cars, 35% of new models surveyed have a radio budget or a widget in the interface. 16% of the newest models surveyed require two taps to get back to the radio, which makes returning to your favorite station something other than mindless. 74% of new models surveyed are equipped with HD radio. And when it comes to competition, 85% of new model cars have SiriusXM.

Advice from the experts:

Fred Jacobs suggests that radio should compete like a platform, not a preset. He advised that AM/FM use the tools available to maintain them, like HD and on-screen visuals that help a station’s presence.

Paul Jacobs warned that in-car audiences expect more than sound. There’s a benefit to adding engaging on-screen sponsorships to every buy.

Joe D’Angelo encouraged creativity and advised on developing a visual strategy. He said, “Visual strategy is becoming as important as audio programming. In vehicles, it shapes perception and brand value as much as what listeners hear.”

My contribution to the session was focused primarily on building listener habits and earning the “last listen.” Whatever was listened to last is seen and heard first when the radio is reengaged on the next listen. And to do that, you should program beyond prime time. Earning the last listen extends your reach beyond traditional dayparts and keeps you front and center. Screens are now part of the in-car listening experience. Use visuals like now playing information, positioning, and promotions to reinforce your station and boost recall.

And because infotainment systems are more intuitive, train your listeners to ask for your station by name so you’re easy to find.