MIW Honors Presslaff and McVay at NAB Show 2026

Two radio veterans are leaving the 2026 NAB Show with MIW hardware. On Monday night, Ruth Presslaff took home the organization’s highest honor, the Frances Preston Trailblazer Award, while programming consultant Mike McVay received the Erica Farber Impact Award.

Presslaff was recognized during the NAB Show with a public award presentation and interview conducted by Erica Farber at TV and Radio HQ, followed by a formal ceremony at the annual MIW Lipstick & Lobster Dinner at Maggiano’s. The Trailblazer Award is named for music industry pioneer and former BMI President and CEO Frances Preston, and is presented annually to a woman whose leadership and accomplishments have created opportunities for other women in radio.

Her career spans early on-air work in commercial radio, affiliate relations and network sales across New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago, and a distinction as the first female General Manager of WTUL in New Orleans. As founder of Presslaff Interactive Revenue, she was among the first in local media to identify how emerging technologies could unlock sustainable revenue for broadcasters. She built and sold the company twice before leading Enterprise Sales for Second Street Media.

As MIW Board President, Presslaff guided the organization through its transition to 501(c)(3) status and spent the better part of a decade driving awareness, recruitment, and strategic development.

Past Trailblazer honorees include Radio Ink‘s Deborah Parenti, as well as Michelle Duke, Christine Travaglini, Julie Talbott, and more.

MIW also presented the 2026 Erica Farber Impact Award to Mike McVay, recognizing his contributions toward advancing leadership opportunities for women in radio. The award celebrates individuals who drive mean ingful change by offering their time, expertise, and resources to support industry progress.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby stated, “Ruth Presslaff’s impact on both MIW and the broader radio industry cannot be overstated. She has been a driving force behind the evolution of this organization, expanding our reach, strengthening our mission, and consistently championing the advancement of women in radio. Ruth leads with vision, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to lifting others up, and the progress we’ve made over the past decade is a direct reflection of her leadership and dedication. She is the very definition of a Trailblazer.”

Presslaff added, “What an honor to be recognized as an MIW Trailblazer! I love this organization and everything it represents. This only happened because of the leaders who came before me: Denyse Mesnik, Kay Olin, and Heidi Raphael, who set the course for all MIW has achieved. I’m also eternally grateful to all the radio stations and corporate broadcasters who supported my company and our vision for how technology could enhance listener relationships and advertising effectiveness. Thank you, Sheila and the MIW Board!”