MIW & CRB Extend Country Radio Mentorship Deadline

Women in Country radio have a little more time to apply for one of the format’s top mentorship opportunities. Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has pushed the application deadline for its third annual “Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio” Mentorship Program, run in partnership with Country Radio Broadcasters, to April 30, up from April 17.

The extension comes after strong interest in the year-long program, which pairs one selected mentee with leaders across the Country format for personalized mentorship, strategic introductions, and professional development. The package includes a trip to the 2027 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

MIW and CRB recently signed a new multi-year agreement to continue the program. To be eligible, applicants must be a woman working full-time at a US-based Country station with at least five years of industry experience.

Interested candidates can apply through the MIW website.