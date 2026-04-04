K-Bear, K-Whale Raise $101K for St. Jude in Anchorage

Connoisseur Media’s Anchorage Rock and Country stations teamed up for their annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital radiothon last week, raising more than $101,000 over two days through on-air storytelling, talent-driven appeals, and listener interaction.

K-BEAR (KBRJ) and K-WHALE (KWHL) anchored the campaign around patient family stories while emphasizing St. Jude’s practice of sharing research in Alaska and around the globe.

Connoisseur Media Anchorage Operations Manager Joe Campbell said: “Alaskans care and give generously. I couldn’t be more proud of our amazing community, or my incredible staff of passionate and dedicated broadcasters.”