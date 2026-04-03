Commonwealth Gives South Central Kentucky A Station With Zing

Commonwealth Broadcasting’s latest radio offering for South Central Kentucky kicked off with a zing. Zing! 106.7 (WHHT-HD3) signed on in Glasgow on March 31, launching an Adult Contemporary format built around familiar feel-good pop hits for the region.

At launch, the station’s lineup includes the syndicated Murphy, Sam & Jodi in morning drive, Macy G on middays, The TJ Show in afternoons, and Murphy, Sam & Jodi Rewind on weekday evenings. Saturday afternoons will feature six hours of commercial-free music under the “Saturday FreePlay” banner.

Commonwealth Broadcasting General Manager Chris Houchens said, “Zing! 106.7 is designed to make people feel better the moment they turn it on. It’s a great station for listeners because it fits their real, everyday lives with positivity and energy. At the same time, it’s a powerful platform for local advertisers to connect with engaged consumers who are making buying decisions for their households.”