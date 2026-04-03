Zach Goodman Headed for Home With Rockies Radio Network

For Zach Goodman, calling Colorado Rockies games on iHeartMedia Denver’s KOA 850AM isn’t just a career milestone; it’s a family affair. The Colorado native joins the Rockies Radio Network, following in the footsteps of his father, longtime Rockies TV voice Drew Goodman.

Goodman will provide play-by-play coverage of all home and away games alongside veteran voice Jack Corrigan and executive producer Jesse Thomas. He joins KOA after two seasons as the radio voice of the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, and previously called basketball and volleyball at Webster University in St. Louis, where he also played as a starting catcher and later served as team captain for the Gorloks.

KOA and Rockies Radio Program Director Dave Tepper commented, “I was immediately impressed by Zach’s natural, versatile talent after first hearing him nearly two years ago. Rockies fans will appreciate his passionate, descriptive style, fueled by years of playing college baseball, alongside one of the great voices of the game, Jack Corrigan.”

Goodman added, “Rockies baseball is in my blood. I’m excited to be a part of KOA, the station that’s been connecting this team with fans for generations. I can’t wait to experience every pitch with Rockies fans!”