The Conclave at 50: Virtual Toast Previews Final Conference

Fifty years after a small group of radio programmers gathered in the Upper Midwest, The Conclave is commemorating the milestone with a virtual toast on April 17 ahead of the conference’s final return to in-person programming this fall in Minneapolis.

The webinar will feature industry voices reflecting on the nonprofit’s history and offer a preview of the Final Conclave, scheduled September 15–17 in Minneapolis. Community Marketing Revolution Founder Seth Resler will contribute to the anniversary programming.

Founded in April 1976 as a modest regional gathering, The Conclave evolved into a broader forum for broadcasting talent and leadership development. The organization’s return from hiatus follows the cancellation of its 2023 conference.