iHeart Asheville Adds FM Signal for News Radio WWNC

iHeartMedia Asheville’s News Radio 570 (WWNC-AM) will now simulcast on 92.9 FM, extending the reach of talk programming from Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, and Dave Ramsey. The station also airs local news weekday mornings, anchored by Mark Starling.

iHeartMedia Carolinas Area President Drew Salamon said, “Extending News Radio 570 WWNC to 92.9 FM gives Western North Carolina greater access to trusted news and talk at a time when local information matters more than ever. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to serve Asheville and the surrounding communities with credible voices, local connection, and meaningful conversation.”

iHeartMedia Carolinas Area SVPP Zac Davis added, “After our post–Hurricane Helene broadcast, it became clear just how essential WWNC is to Western North Carolina. Over the past year, we’ve focused on expanding our ability to serve the community, and this next step allows us to reach even more listeners. It’s a natural extension of the incredible work our Asheville team has already done.”