Broadcasters Foundation Plots Four-City Media Mixer Run for 2026

What began as a single New York City networking night in 2023 has grown into a coast-to-coast tour. The Broadcasters Foundation of America has given a first look at its 2026 Media Mixer series with a Los Angeles stop on April 23 at the Fox Studio Lot.

Hosted by Fox 11 anchor Marla Tellez, the event runs from 5 to 7p and is free to all broadcasting professionals, with registration required. Attendees can expect cocktails, bites, and networking with peers, on-air talent, and industry executives, alongside awareness-building for the BFOA’s mission of providing financial assistance to broadcasters facing illness, accident, or disaster.

The first Los Angeles Media Mixer, held in October 2024 at the NBC4 Lot, drew more than 100 broadcasters ranging from CEOs to those just entering the business.

The Los Angeles mixer is the first of four planned for 2026. A return to New York City follows in June, Cleveland in August at Morning Show Boot Camp, and Arizona in September; the broadest geographic spread the series has attempted since its launch. Previous stops have also included New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Washington, DC.

The schedule comes as the Broadcasters Foundation has earned top ratings from both Candid and Charity Navigator, including a Platinum Seal of Transparency, a four-star rating, and a 100% Give With Confidence score, placing it among fewer than 1% of US nonprofits at that recognition level.

Of the recognition, BFOA President Tim McCarthy commented, “Our donors have often commented on the fact that they see the money going where it belongs — to the hard-working individuals in our business who are suffering from debilitating illness or disaster and simply need a hand-up during a trying time. These top-tier ratings are a further affirmation of our ongoing commitment to providing aid to broadcast radio and television professionals in critical need — whether behind the mic, in front of the camera, or at a desk.”

The Broadcasters Foundation assists about 400 current and former broadcasters annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown from $400,000 in grants in 2007 to around $2,000,000 in 2025.

BFOA Board Chair Scott Herman added, “Our Board of Directors is comprised of a team of broadcast industry executives who are dedicated to ensuring full transparency and maximum effectiveness from the Broadcasters Foundation. Our goal is to help every broadcaster who qualifies for aid, and we must always have the funds to do so.”