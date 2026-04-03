HRC 2026 Session To Plot Digital Future for Hispanic Radio

The numbers are impossible to ignore. Online audio monthly listening has hit an all-time high. 81% of all Americans aged 12 and older, an estimated 233 million people, now report listening to online audio in the past month.

Among drivers aged 18 to 34, 73% listen to online audio in the car – radio’s historic stronghold – monthly, and 55% listened to podcasts. Podcast advertising revenue is projected to exceed $3 billion in 2026 and account for more than 40% of all digital audio advertising spending by 2027.

The digital migration is already here, and Hispanic radio stations are no different in that those figure out how to extend their brands across platforms will be the ones that thrive. That’s the mission of “Digital Platforms for Hispanic Radio Stations” at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2026.

Don’t wait. Reserve your room NOW and secure the best price available for your stay at the 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference. The special rate disappears tomorrow, April 4, at 11:59p ET.

The session features practitioners doing this work every day: Townsquare Media Kalamazoo Account Executive Jessica Reid, a 2026 MIW mentee running data-driven multicultural campaigns across streaming, mobile, and radio; TelevisaUnivision Arizona VP/Director of Sales Keith Warren, who oversees TV, radio, and digital across an entire major market with nearly 30 years of experience; and Plural CRO Andrew Polsky.

StreamGuys VP/Technology Eduardo Martinez, who has pioneered AI-driven podcast workflow optimization and ultra-low latency streaming for major broadcast organizations worldwide, will moderate the opening day panel.

Martinez said, “I’m really excited to be moderating this session because these are the conversations Hispanic radio stations need to be having right now. We’re going to get into the practical stuff how to actually use digital tools like streaming, podcasts, and mobile apps to reach younger and multicultural audiences in a meaningful way. HRC always brings together the people who are doing this work in the trenches, and I think this panel is going to leave everyone with real, actionable takeaways they can bring back to their stations.”

Attendees will leave with practical guidance on content formats, distribution tactics, and measurement approaches built specifically for reaching younger, multicultural audiences.

About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.

It’s not too late to score early bird registration today.