Sliwa Slides Into San Diego Sports Radio In Schaeffer Pairing

NBA analyst Allen Sliwa is joining iHeartMedia San Diego’s Sports 760 (KGB) as a cohost to Jon Schaeffer for Schaeffer and Sliwa, following Jim Russell’s departure last December. Sliwa previously served as an on-air contributor for Los Angeles’ 570 LA Sports (KLAC-AM).

Sliwa brings over 16 years of sports coverage experience to his new co-host role, which sees the San Diego native teaming up with Schaeffer, the radio voice of San Diego State football and basketball, who joined 760’s afternoon programming roster in July 2017.

Together, the duo will provide opinion-driven sports analysis weekdays from 3–6p.

Sports 760 Program Director Mary Ayala said, “I’m incredibly excited to welcome Allen to our team. His experience, sports knowledge, and natural connection with listeners make him an outstanding addition to our station. Pairing Allen with Jon creates a team we believe will deliver one of San Diego’s premier sports talk shows.”

Sliwa commented, “I love San Diego, and it’s an honor to represent it. I believe in the potential of our sports market, and I’m eager to be a part of it day to day. I look forward to working with Jon and building on the great foundation he’s created.”