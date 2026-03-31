NRG Media Sells Lincoln Radio Cluster to Connoisseur Media

NRG Media is subtracting another Nebraska cluster, with Connoisseur Media signing a deal for the Mary Quass-led company’s six Lincoln-area stations.

The deal includes KBBK, KLIN-AM, KLNC, K233AN, K257GN, all licensed to Lincoln, and KFGE, licensed to Milford. A sale price was not disclosed. Kalil & Co. served as the exclusive broker for the transaction.

The Lincoln sale makes a series of exits for NRG. In February, the company agreed to exit nearby Omaha through two separate transactions. Its Cornhusker State holdings, pending FCC approval, will now be reduced to Central Nebraska’s Grand Island, Kearney, and Hastings.

For Connoisseur, the Lincoln agreement lands as the company continues reshaping the portfolio it took on after closing the Alpha Media acquisition last September. Just yesterday, Connoisseur announced the divestiture of its four Topeka stations, KSAJ, KTPK, WIBW-AM, and WIBW, to MSC Radio Group. Days before the Topeka announcement, the company also agreed to sell five Brookings, SD stations to a local ownership group.

At the same time, Connoisseur has remained selectively active on the buy side, agreeing to acquire four Bonneville International stations in the San Francisco Bay Area for $10 million.

NRG Media CEO Mary Quass said, “The Lincoln stations have been a very important part of our story, and we are pleased to pass them to Jeff and his team. Jeff is a broadcaster who shares our commitment to great local service, quality programming, and deep community connections!”

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “We are over the moon to be able to add these phenomenal properties and team to our company. This marriage will allow us to even better serve the community and our clients.”