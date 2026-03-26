Time For Burdine-Fly To Depart Connoisseur

By David Hormell

After more than four decades in broadcasting, the Senior Vice President for Connoisseur Media has announced her retirement, concluding a career that included roles at the former Alpha Media.

Zoe Burdine-Fly ’s career also includes sales and operations management roles at Regent Broadcasting in Flint, Mich.; with Townsquare Media, which acquired those stations; and with iHeartMedia. She served as Alpha Media’s Regional President for nearly four years prior to Connoisseur’s acquisition in September last year, overseeing the operations for 13 markets — including Amarillo, Bakersfield, Lincoln, and Topeka. She has also led teams in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Chicago and leaves behind a legacy of collaboration and respect.

Burdine-Fly commented, “It was not an easy decision to retire from the industry that I love. I will treasure the friendships and relationships I have built over the years. To those who have taken a chance on me, thank you. To those I have had the privilege to work with over the years, thank you. Working in radio has been a tremendous ride and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Connoisseur CEO Jeff Warshaw added, “Zoe’s career in this industry speaks for itself. We appreciate the experience and insight she shared with our team. I personally thank her for her time with Connoisseur Media and wish her a very happy and well-deserved retirement.”