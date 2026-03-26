Blast From The Past: Ian Kranitz, 1970

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Ian Kranitz, featuring student-run WHSJ-FM in Southfield, MI.

Kranitz, who was serving as a board-op, is using the renowned (and nigh indestructible) Electro-Voice 635A microphone. He tells Radio Ink, “Only the top DJs got to use the ‘triple 6’ Electro-Voice 666.” Today, Ian is Research Director at MediaCo, formerly Estrella Media.

Thanks, Ian! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.