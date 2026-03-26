Sticks Media Selects Wowk For Sales Role

By David Hormell

He’s returning to State College, Pa., where he previously served as a Market Manager in two locales for Seven Mountains Media. Now, he’s the Vice President of Sales for Sticks Media, a role that will see Joe Wowk oversee client partnerships and sales operations across the small radio ownership group’s properties.

Sticks Media is the licensee led by Todd Nixon, best-known for his time in Kansas City radio. Nixon said, “Bringing Joe on board is a major step forward for Sticks Media. His experience in media, sales, and leadership comes at the perfect time as we continue to expand and focus on building a stronger, more scalable revenue operation. I’m excited about what we’re building and confident Joe will play a key role in driving our next phase of growth.”

Wowk’s radio career began at Millersville University’s WIXQ before an internship at CBS Radio in Philadelphia and on-air, imaging, and production roles at WCTO-FM 96.1 in Allentown and WGGY-FM in Scranton. He continues to operate his longtime on-air and production freelance business, serving as the public address announcer for the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms since 2014.

“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to grow in this new radio and media world with Todd and the team at Sticks Media,” Wowk said. “While there are challenges ahead, I look forward to using my successful executive leadership experience in media, sales, and advertising, in addition to my programming background, to help Sticks Media reach new levels of growth and profitability. Thank you Todd, for the invitation to be a part of Sticks Media and for your trust in my leadership and passion for business development and finding sales solutions.”