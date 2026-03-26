¡Viva Cachorros! Spanish Play-by-Play Goes HD

If you enjoy Los Cachorros de Chicago and listening to Cubs games en español, streaming audio and an FM radio with an HD Radio tuner is in order, as TelevisaUnivision has inked an agreement with the Major League Baseball team that brings the club back to the company’s station group in market No. 3.

With Opening Day 2026 approaching, the team’s Spanish-language play-by-play is moving to WPPN-FM 106.7 HD2, home of “TUDN Radio Chicago.”

All home games live from Wrigley Field comprise the package; there are no away games tied to the agreement.

The Cubs and then-Univision Radio first joined forces in 2009, with the 2023 season concluding a 14-year relationship. “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Chicago Cubs back home to Univision Radio,” said Mark Masepohl, Sr. VP of Content Strategy & Operations for the Central Region at TelevisaUnivision’s Uforia audio unit. “The Cubs are an integral part of Chicago’s DNA, and we could not be more excited to bring the roar of Wrigley Field directly to our listeners, now airing with crystal-clear audio across our HD channel. This reunion is a major victory for our community and for baseball fans across the city.”

Jen Martindale, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Cubs, added, “We have a strong, established Latino fan base and returning to TUDN Radio Chicago ensures that our Spanish-speaking community stays connected to every thrilling moment at Wrigley Field this season.”

Serving as play-by-play announcer is Miguel Esparza.