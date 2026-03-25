Audacy/Pittsburgh Fights Hunger with Radiothon

By David Hormell

The seventh annual Giant Eagle Feed the Need Radiothon is now concluded, and thanks to Audacy Inc.’s Steel City radio stations, enough funds were raised to provide 331,657 meals for those facing food insecurity challenges across Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The one-day Radiothon benefited the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and was hosted by Audacy’s KDKA Radio, KDKA-FM “93.7 The Fan,” WBZZ “100.7 Star,” WDSY “Y108,” and WAMO-AM and W297BU at 107.3 FM.

Established in 1980 following the steel industry collapse, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank partners with over 1,000 organizations spanning 11 counties to ensure families have access to nutritious food and resources to foster long-term stability. Giant Eagle is the region’s largest supermarket chain and was the title sponsor for the effort.

This year’s event featured returning guest Dan Symers of Country act Dan + Shay and notable athletes from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. During the live broadcast, listeners were encouraged to donate via phone call, text message, or online. The 2026 event raised 73,282 more meals than last year’s total.

Audacy Pittsburgh Senior Vice President and Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli commented, “We’ve seen firsthand how the power of local radio rallies the community around causes that matter. Every year, the ‘Feed the Need Radiothon’ reminds us what makes this city special. Pittsburghers continue to show up for one another in extraordinary ways, and we’re incredibly grateful to our listeners, partners, and sponsors who help us make a real difference for families across our region.”

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank President and CEO Lisa Scales said, “We are grateful to once again partner with Audacy Pittsburgh and its incredible network of listeners and supporters. ‘Feed the Need’ continues to show what’s possible when an entire community comes together around a shared purpose. It’s a powerful reminder that every individual action can make a meaningful difference. The generosity demonstrated through this year’s radiothon helps ensure our neighbors across southwestern Pennsylvania have access to the nutritious food they need.”

Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Drexler added, “Giant Eagle is proud to once again support the ‘Feed the Need Radiothon’ alongside Audacy to benefit the important work of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. As a Pittsburgh-based company, we realize the importance of stepping up to help our neighbors in need and, each year, we continue to be inspired by how our communities show up for one another.”

— Additional reporting by Adam R Jacobson