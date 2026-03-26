Women To Watch: Brittany Butryn

For Brittany Butryn, radio has always been more than a career, it’s been a calling grounded in authenticity, faith, and connection.

Currently, Butryn is heard weekdays as the midday host on WKXD “106.9 Kicks Country” in Cookeville, Tenn., bringing energy and relatability to the Noon–3pm time slot. She also connects with audiences on weekends on WCTL-FM 106.3 in Erie, Pa., a Christian station known for “Faith. Family. Fun.” There, she can be heard each Saturday from 7am–noon and Sundays from 8am–11am. Broadcasting remotely from Erie, Butryn has carved out a unique lane in voice tracking, one she once dreamed about and now proudly lives.

Her path to this moment spans multiple markets, including Oklahoma City; Pensacola, Fla.; and Erie, along with national experience at Westwood One. That journey has helped her evolve into a more confident, fully realized on-air personality.

“I used to overthink everything I said,” she admits. “Now I feel like I’ve grown into the personality I always wanted to be. I’m comfortable, I’m myself, and that’s when the magic really happens.”

That authenticity shows up in how she connects with listeners across formats. On country radio, she leans into her lifelong love of the genre, blending music knowledge with personal storytelling. On Christian radio, she shares something even deeper, her faith. “I’ve always wanted to talk about God on air,” she says. “Being able to share my struggles, my faith, and my relationship with Him feels so true to who I am.”

Her audience reflects that duality, listeners who come for the music, but stay for the honesty, relatability, and heart behind the mic.

Beyond radio, Butryn is building a growing digital presence rooted in her personal passions. From history, especially her fascination with Titanic stories, to travel content documenting her adventures across the country, she’s leaning into creativity without apology. “I’m working on breaking free from worrying about what people think,” she says. “Whether it’s history videos, travel content, or sharing my faith—I just want to be fully me.”

That mindset is central to what she believes defines top-tier talent today. “It takes perseverance—reaching out, networking, asking for opportunities, even when the answer is no,” she explains. “But more than anything, it’s about being yourself. Not everyone will like you, but the right audience will.”

Faith continues to guide both her career and personal growth. “I’ve prayed for opportunities that truly fit me and trusted God’s timing,” she says. “Prayer is powerful.”

What sets Butryn apart is not just her versatility across formats or her embrace of remote radio, it’s her willingness to be vulnerable and real in an industry that often rewards polish over personality.

She’s also clear on what drives engagement in today’s content landscape. “Create what you love,” she says. “When I focus on what I think others want, it doesn’t perform. But when I make content I genuinely enjoy, that’s what connects.”

As radio continues to evolve, she believes the key to attracting younger audiences is simple: show up as a real person across platforms. “Social media helps people find you and relate to you. Sharing your personality—on air and online—is everything now.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Butryn is focused on expanding her footprint in remote radio while continuing to grow her brand through faith-driven and creative content. “I’m working on fully being myself,” she says. “That’s the goal.”

Follow Brittany Butryn:

Instagram: @itsbrittlanae

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