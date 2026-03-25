Another Small Market Asset Sale Seen By Connoisseur

Another group of radio stations formerly owned by Alpha Media and acquired by Jeff Warshaw-led Connoisseur Media is being sold, in a transaction that sees Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP serve as Connoisseur’s legal counsel. Upon FCC regulatory approval, two AM stations and three FMs in a South Dakota market will end up in the hands of a local operator.

With closing expected in early summer 2026, Connoisseur is moving forward with the sale of the following properties to Brookings Radio LLC:

KBRK-AM & FM in Brookings, S.D.

KDBX-FM in Clear Lake, S.D.

KJJQ-AM & KKQQ-FM in Volga, S.D.

Brookings Radio is owned and operated by Cami Powers, her husband Derrick Powers, and business partner Chad Hogie. The transaction, Connoisseur says, represents its “ongoing commitment to refining its portfolio and strengthening its presence in priority markets. It aligns with the company’s strategic roadmap established after the September acquisition of Alpha Media.”

Warshaw, founder and CEO of Connecticut-headquartered Connoisseur, commented, “The Brookings market did not fit into the long-term vision we set out for Connoisseur. As we pursued a potential sale, we looked for local quality operators to purchase these stations and found that the best operators in the market already worked for us! This is not the first time we have encouraged some of our local management to break into ownership so that they could continue to serve the communities we are so committed to. We are incredibly happy that Cami and her group stepped up to the challenge.”

Cami Powers began her career in radio sales with KBRK-AM & FM in 1994. She was promoted to Sales Manager in 1998 and, after that, Station Manager in 2000. In April 2004, KKQQ-FM, KJJQ-AM and KDBX-FM were added to form what is now known as Brookings Radio, where Powers has continued in her role as Market Manager.

“Turning this dream into a reality has been incredibly meaningful, and I’m deeply grateful to Jeff and Connoisseur Media for the opportunity,” Powers said. “I’m fortunate to do what I love alongside a team of dedicated professionals who share that same passion. Together, we’ll continue building on what we value most—serving our clients, listeners, and community with trusted, locally focused broadcasting.”

Hogie has been the Business Manager at Brookings Radio since 2015. In addition to those duties, he also organizes Brookings Radio’s Annual Holiday Shopping Expo.

“To us, local radio has always been the life blood for a close-knit community,” Hogie said. “From local sports, news, weather updates and community involvement, we want our listeners and advertisers to be as informed and invested in our neighborhoods as we are. Radio is always on, always free, a no subscription, no password source of entertainment and information for everyone. We are excited to keep it that way!”

Brookings Radio LLC was represented by Attorney Jared Gass.