NCAA’s Women’s Tournament Returns to Westwood One

By David Hormell

With women’s sports rapidly rising in popularity on the professional and collegiate level, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One is revving up for what could be one of the biggest women’s basketball tournaments yet — now that a multi-year contract renewal is in hand with the NCAA.

This keeps WWO as the official NCAA audio broadcast partner for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with radio play-by-play from the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight through to the Final Four and National Championship on more than 200 affiliate stations. Coverage will also air on SiriusXM and on digital platforms such as TuneIn Premium.

Women’s coverage begins Friday (3/27) with Sweet Sixteen matchups featuring two doubleheaders. The first begins at 2pm ET from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Tex. The second doubleheader follows at 7:15pm ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The action continues into the weekend with two additional Sweet Sixteen doubleheaders, starting at 12pm ET from Fort Worth and Sacramento’s matchup at 4:45pm ET.

Elite Eight coverage starts Sunday, with Fort Worth tipping off 12:30pm ET, followed by Sacramento tipping off at 3pm ET. On Monday (3/30), Fort Worth 3’s Elite Eight will begin at 6:30pm, followed by Sacramento 4’s Elite Eight at 9pm.

Westwood One’s NCAA Championship coverage will conclude with the Final Four from Phoenix. The penultimate national semifinals game will tip off Friday, April 3, at 6:30pm ET, leading into the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship game on Sunday, April 5, at 3pm ET.

Ryan Radtke and Debbie Antonelli will announce all of the Final Four and National Championship action. Ros Gold-Onwude will take on courtside reporting responsibilities while J.B. Long and Kim Adams will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows from Phoenix. Other commentators and analysts include Nate Gatter, Lance Medow, Mary Murphy, Danny Reed, Isis Young, and Sam Neidermann.